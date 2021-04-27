Brussels will not impose own curfew after federal abolition, says Vervoort

“We remain within the logic of the federal handling of the crisis,” he added. “There is no alternative to the curfew being suspended, and once the federal level lifts it, it cannot be maintained or reintroduced at another level.”
The starting time of the ban on gatherings for more than three people that will take effect on 8 May to replace the curfew when the terraces reopen, is something to should be discussed soon, according to Vervoort.
The terraces will be allowed to stay open between 8:00 AM and 10:00 PM from then on, the Consultative Committee announced last Friday, but the ban on gatherings will only be in force between midnight and 5:00 AM at the federal level.
That hour could be brought forward, to better align with the closing time of the terraces, suggested Vervoort, who added that the police are also in favour of such an adjustment.
Additionally, he stressed that bringing that starting time forward would be a question of management, not of restricting people’s freedom.