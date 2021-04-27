   
Admin of ‘La Boum 2’ Facebook event questioned by police
Tuesday, 27 April, 2021
    Tuesday, 27 April 2021
    Admin of ‘La Boum 2’ Facebook event questioned by police
    Admin of ‘La Boum 2’ Facebook event questioned by police

    Tuesday, 27 April 2021

    Credit: Video screengrab/Twitter

    The administrator of the Facebook page that announced “La Boum 2,” an unauthorised party set to take place this weekend in Brussels’ Bois de la Cambre, was questioned by the police on Tuesday morning.

    The administrator of the ‘L’Abîme’ Facebook page, which announced the event scheduled for 1 May, was questioned on Tuesday morning and released afterwards, the Brussels public prosecutor’s office confirmed.

    “If the investigation establishes his involvement in criminal offences, the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office will determine, in accordance with the criminal policy guidelines in force, what action will be taken in response,” spokesperson Katrien Meulemans said.

    On Tuesday 27 April, over 8,100 people have indicated on Facebook that they would attend the “La Boum 2″ event on Saturday, and over 17,500 indicated that they are ‘interested.”

    The prosecutor’s office highlighted that any person who has an official report for non-compliance with the Covid-19 measures drawn up about them during the event on 1 May “will be prosecuted per the current criminal policy guidelines.”

    The event is the sequel to the fake festival that was organised as an April Fools’ joke on 1 April, which drew thousands of people to the Bois de la Cambre and ended in riots, over 20 arrests and dozens of people injured.

    Additionally, Belgian police contacted Facebook to find out how to stop the spread of the announcement of La Boum 2, but Facebook replied that it would only act on the request of the public prosecutor, according to Brussels Minister-President Rudi Vervoort.

    In the meantime, Brussels City mayor Philippe Close said that the park would not be closed this weekend, but that “a preventative approach” would be adopted, with the help of stewarding by police.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times