   
Brussels lifts 10 PM curfew, imposes ban on gatherings from midnight on 8 May
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021
    Brussels lifts 10 PM curfew, imposes ban on gatherings from midnight on 8 May
    Brussels lifts 10 PM curfew, imposes ban on gatherings from midnight on 8 May

    Wednesday, 28 April 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    The Brussels-Capital Region will bring its coronavirus restrictions into line with the federal measures, meaning the curfew will be lifted from 8 May, the Regional Security Council decided on Wednesday.

    The curfew, which applied between 10:00 PM and 6:00 AM across Brussels, will be replaced by a ban on gatherings of more than three people (with an exception for larger households) from midnight to 5:00 AM, like in the rest of the country.

    On Tuesday, Brussels Minister-President Rudi Vervoort said that the starting time of this ban could be brought forward to better align with the closing time of the terraces, but this will not happen.

    Night shops can remain open until 10:00 PM.

    The ban on alcohol consumption in the public space will be enforced from 10:00 PM, instead of 8:00 PM previously.

    The general obligation to wear a face mask in the public space remains in force.

    While these measures are set to apply from 8 May until 30 June, the Brussels’ Regional Security Council – which brings together the 19 mayors and the heads of the different police zones – will evaluate them on a regular basis.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times