Brussels Region increases its stock of vaccines as a precautionary measure

Monday, 10 May, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    A slight decrease in the number of vaccines administered in the Brussels-Capital Region is expected over the next two weeks, due to the uncertainty surrounding the delivery of the Covid-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca.

    “We have increased our stock of vaccines in order to be able to ensure the injection of the second doses in the coming weeks,” Inge Neven, coordinator of the hygiene inspection team of the Joint Community Commission (COCOM), told a COCOM press conference on Monday.

    “The fact that the EU has not renewed the AstraZeneca contract does not mean that deliveries will stop at this stage. The planned deliveries will be carried out and the second doses will be provided,” Neven said.

    Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, the Swedish-British company AstraZeneca has been unable to solve its supply problems.

    Pfizer has promised an additional shipment, but it remains to be seen whether this will actually take place.

    The Brussels-Capital Region has about 100,000 vaccines in stock, which is a 10-day supply, according to Neven.

    “We are not 100% sure about the deliveries from AstraZeneca and Pfizer. We have therefore increased our stock slightly to ensure that we can administer the second doses in the coming weeks,” said Neven.

    Last week, a new record was reached with 63,411 vaccines administered in a single week. This week and next week, the total number of weekly doses should reach around 61,600 and 57,000 respectively.

    In total, 444,099 doses have already been administered in the Brussels Region.

    Some 329,964 people have received a first injection of a vaccine, while 114,135 have received their second injection and are now considered fully inoculated.

