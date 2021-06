A suspect was charged with manslaughter for the killing of a woman (36) in public view in the Brussels municipality of Evere on Sunday evening, according to the Brussels prosecutor’s office.

The suspect who was arrested on Sunday 30 May over the course of the evening, was questioned by the investigating judge on Tuesday.

“The person was placed under arrest on suspicion of manslaughter,” a spokesperson for the Brussels public prosecutor’s office, Martin François, confirmed in a press release.

On Sunday, at around 19:40 PM, the woman, who was walking along the street with her baby in a pushchair, was hit in the neck with a sharp object at the intersection of Rue des Deux Maisons and Avenue du Cimetière de Bruxelles, in Evere.

She was taken to hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries. Her baby was not injured.

In the interest of the ongoing investigation, the public prosecutor’s office will not communicate about the case any further, according to François.