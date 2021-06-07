   
Brussels lifts general face mask obligation from 9 June
Monday, 07 June, 2021
    By Maïthé Chini

    © BELGA/ DIRK WAEM

    The general obligation to wear a face mask in the Brussels-Capital Region will no longer apply from 9 June, announced several Brussels mayors via Twitter.

    Due to the improving epidemiological situation and the ongoing vaccination campaign, Brussels Minister-President Rudi Vervoort and the 19 Brussels mayors decided to lift the general mask obligation in public places.

    “As of 9 June, it will no longer be compulsory to wear a face mask outdoors, except in busy shopping streets,” announced Brussels City mayor Philippe Close. “We ask everyone to remain cautious and responsible.”

    The different mayors will each indicate the zones where the wearing of a mask is still compulsory for their own commune, according to the federal ministerial decree, which states that wearing a mask remains mandatory in crowded places where keeping a safe distance is not possible.

    In the commune of Etterbeek, there will no longer be any zones where masks will be mandatory from Wednesday, announced mayor Vincent De Wolf, who added that he was “delighted with the unanimity of the mayors in this decision.”

    Last weekend, Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke told Walloon media that the end of the mask obligation in Belgium was not yet in sight, as the mask protects people in public places, on public transport and shops.

    “I think if we have enough people who have been vaccinated twice, and are therefore fully protected, that it can be stopped,” he said, adding that he estimates that will be by September or October.

    Additionally, the ban on consuming alcohol between 10:00 PM and 5:00 AM will be lifted across the Region.