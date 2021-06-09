Face mask obligation remains in force in these Brussels’ streets

While the general obligation to wear a face mask in the Brussels-Capital Region no longer applies from today, masks will remain mandatory in generally crowded areas indicated by the 19 commune’s mayors.

Even though the obligation has been lifted by Brussels, the federal rules are still in force, meaning that a mask is still compulsory in shops, stations and on public transport, as well as on all markets and events, in cinemas, theatres, and during worship services.

For the time being, there are no streets or areas in Woluwe-Saint-Lambert, Woluwe-Saint-Pierre, Etterbeek, Ixelles, Auderghem, Forest, Jette, Watermael-Boitsfort and Berchem-Sainte-Agathe where a mask will be compulsory, apart from at markets and on fairs.

In the City of Brussels, wearing a mask remains mandatory on the Rue Neuve shopping street, and on markets.

However, “in case of crowding in other places, it is safer to wear a mask if the distance between people cannot be maintained,” the city stressed on its website.

In Uccle, the commune is counting on people’s “individual responsibility,” but stressed on its website that it will continue to apply “only in situations where the distance cannot be maintained.”

For Schaerbeek, masks will only be compulsory on the Place Liedts and the Rue de Brabant, the commune announced after consultation with the police and community guards.

In Ganshoren, the mask obligation will only continue to apply around schools, at the beginning and end of the school day when children are entering and leaving.

Anderlecht only maintains the masks obligation on the site of the market at the Abattoir, as well as the surrounding streets on the days that there are markets, according to a spokeswoman for Mayor Fabrice Cumps, reports Bruzz.

In Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, masks remain compulsory in the busy shopping streets: Rue de Ribaucourt, Chaussée de Gand, Chaussée de Ninove and the place Saint-Jean-Baptiste. In the vicinity of school gates, masks will also be compulsory before and after school hours.

The commune of Saint-Josse-ten-Noode reinstates its rules from last summer, meaning that masks still have to be worn at the place Saint-Josse, place Houwaert, place Rogier, place Madou, and on the Chaussée de Louvain, Chaussée d’Haecht and Rue de Brabant, as well as in the area of schools.

In Evere, wearing a mask remains mandatory on the Place de la Paix, Place Jean de Paduwa and the area in front of the entrance of the town hall.

Additionally, on the Chaussée de Louvain, Avenue L. Grosjean, Avenue H. Conscience and the Avenue Notre-Dame, masks still have to be worn.

In Koekelberg, wearing a mask remains compulsory in the following places on the Place de Bastogne, Place Simonis and Place Henri Vanhuffel, as well as on the Rue Jean Jacquet, Rue de l’Eglise-Sainte-Anne, Boulevard Léopold II, Avenue de l’Hôpital français, Avenue du Karreveld, and the Chaussée de Gand.

The municipality of Saint-Gilles has not yet made a decision, according to mayor Charles Picqué, who said that the mayors agreed that masks would remain compulsory in commercial centres, but some municipalities are not following that rule.

“That confuses the citizens. I have therefore asked Minister-President Rudi Vervoort for a clarification of the rules,” he told Bruzz, adding that if the rule will be followed, masks will be compulsory on the Parvis de Saint-Gilles, in the Louise district, and possibly on a part of Chaussée de Waterloo.

“However, if it is not required elsewhere, I will not introduce it either. The rules must be uniform, so that everyone can understand them,” he added.