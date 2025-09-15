Residence permits: New rules for non-EU students come into force in Brussels

Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

From Monday 15 September (today), new rules are coming into force for non-EU students wishing to renew their residence permit in Belgium.

A residence authorisation, and afterwards a residence permit, are required for any student from a non-EU country (except Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein or Switzerland) who wants to establish their residence in one of Brussels' 19 municipalities in order to study.

From now on, they can do this by submitting their application online via the IRISbox platform, selecting the "as a non-European student" option. This submission must happen before the students present themselves at the Immigration Office.

Only after the application has been validated by the relevant department can the student go to the Immigration Office to ensure their application is processed. This is possible without an appointment on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, between 08:30 and 12:00 noon.

Importantly, students must comply with the deadlines set by their institution. For those enrolled in a private institution and whose residence permit expires on 30 September 2025, the application must be submitted before this date.

For those enrolled in a recognised institution and whose permit is valid until 31 October 2025, the application must be submitted before 31 October 2025.

"Compliance with these deadlines is essential to ensure continuity of stay and avoid any interruption in rights associated with student status," the Brussels authorities stressed.