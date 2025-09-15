Several shots fired in Molenbeek on Sunday

Image of a police officer holding a weapon. Credit: Belga

Gunshots were fired on Sunday in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, according to a statement by the Brussels-West police on Monday morning. A suspect has been arrested.

Initial reports indicate that several gunshots were heard in the evening around 18:30 on Rue Edmond de Grimberghe, near Chaussée de Gand.

While there were no injured victims at the scene, the police found several bullet holes in the façade of a house as well as inside the house. During the house search, drugs were found.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation into the incident. On Monday afternoon, it announced that a suspect had been arrested.

"The suspect was quickly identified by the police,"said the spokesperson for the Prosecutor’s Office, Laura Demullier. "The suspect is already known to the police and the judicial authorities for various offences. The public prosecutor's office requested an investigating judge for attempted murder."

The investigation is ongoing.

This article was updated at 14:54.