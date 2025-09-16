Schaerbeek increases taxes and local fees to balance finances

Illustration picture of the Town Hall of Schaerbeek. Credit: Belga/Thierry Roge

The new governing coalition in Schaerbeek has reached an agreement on the 2025 budget and a plan to balance finances by 2027, local leaders announced on Tuesday.

This late agreement followed a prolonged political deadlock in the commune, which had lacked a majority for months.

To increase revenue, several taxes and fees, including those on littering, electric charging points, and furnished properties, will be indexed. Income tax rates will rise from 4.6% to 5%, adding an average of €30 per taxpayer.

However, the lowest-earning 25% of residents are exempt from this increase. Leaders noted that Schaerbeek will still retain the lowest income tax rate in the Brussels region.

Meanwhile, support for homeowners via the BeHome grant will rise by €20 by 2027 to provide additional financial relief.

Additionally, drivers will face an annual increase of €8 for the residents’ parking permit, which will now cost €37. Despite this, free parking across the commune for permit holders will continue.

Police & social welfare

On expenditures, the allocations for the Police and Public Centre for Social Welfare (PCSW, also known as CPAS in French) will be maintained to address current security challenges and social needs.

However, cuts will be made in payroll and operational costs, including reduced cabinet sizes, fewer bonuses like electric bike incentives, and stricter controls on wasteful spending. Departing staff will not always be replaced automatically.

Efforts will also focus on improving the efficiency, oversight, and traceability of complementary social aid, with the aim of reducing its financial burden.

'Difficult financial and social context'

The commune will also dip into the reserve fund to aid finances, while ensuring no impact on the payment of retired civil servants’ pensions.

“The 2025 budget reflects a difficult financial and social context,” said local leaders. “However, responsible management will allow the commune to navigate these challenges, thanks to the efforts of the administration and its partners.”

They described the budget as balanced and designed to minimise impacts on public services, ensuring Schaerbeek remains a vibrant and inclusive community.

“These significant efforts are essential to continue delivering quality services, safeguarding security, supporting the most vulnerable, and maintaining investments in public spaces and quality of life,” they concluded.

