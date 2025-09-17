Donor Scandal: Public Prosecutor investigates fertility centre in Brussels

Credit: Hatim Kaghat/Belga.

The Brussels Prosecutor’s Office is reportedly investigating the UZ Brussel fertility centre over alleged breaches of sperm donor regulations, the Flemish public broadcaster VRT reported on Wednesday.

The investigation follows revelations in May that 52 children were conceived in Belgium using sperm from a Danish donor carrying a gene linked to certain cancers. This number later increased to 55 children, born to 39 different women. Belgian law permits sperm from a single donor to be used for a maximum of six women.

Subsequent investigations revealed that at least three fertility centres had exceeded this limit. In late June, the Brussels Prosecutor’s Office launched a formal inquiry into one of these centres, reportedly UZ Brussel, according to VRT. A judge has not yet been assigned to the case.

At this stage, it remains unclear whether other fertility centres outside Brussels are also under investigation.

In a statement, UZ Brussel confirmed it had been approached by the Prosecutor’s Office for additional information. "We are cooperating with full transparency," the centre said.

Related News