Scandal as sperm carrying deadly cancer gene used to conceive almost 200 European children

Credit : fertility-academy.co.uk

At least 197 children across Europe are children of a Danish sperm donor with a hereditary genetic defect that causes cancer, according to research published on Wednesday by the EBU Investigative Journalism Network, including national Belgian broadcasters RTBF and VRT.

In Belgium, where 11 of the country's 33 fertility centres are involved, 53 children were conceived using sperm from the anonymous donor, numbered 7069, across 38 families.

Internationally, the case involves 14 countries and 67 clinics. At least 197 children were conceived with sperm from donor 7069.

The total may be higher as five countries have declined to release information about the number of children born from the donor’s sperm.

The anonymous donor was identified in November 2023 by the Denmark-based European Sperm Bank, which alerted the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products.

According to RTBF, Belgium is one of the countries most affected. 11 of its 33 fertility centres are concerned. 53 children have been conceived there with this sperm, across 38 families.

The statistics on this genetic mutation that causes a disease known as Li-Fraumeni syndrome are alarming.

Women who have it face a 90% risk of developing cancer during their lifetime, compared with 70% for men, and very often within the first 40 years of life.

Related News