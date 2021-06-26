Brussels residents can get vaccinated without appointment this weekend

The largest vaccination centre in the Brussels-Capital Region, at the Heysel site, will be offering people the chance to get vaccinated without an appointment this weekend.

Adult Brussels residents who do not have an invitation will have the opportunity to just make an appointment for their shot between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM this weekend, the Common Community Commission (Cocom) announced.

“All Brussels residents aged 16 and over can get vaccinated this weekend at the Heysel vaccination centre with or without an appointment,” said Cocom in a press release.

While just walking in is possible, they recommend making an appointment in advance (via the Bruvax platform or the call centre at 02 214 19 19) to avoid queues and to be sure there are vaccines.

As of Friday 25 June, teenagers aged 16 or 17 can also make an appointment to be vaccinated via the Bru-Vax platform or the call centre.

“The aim is to achieve a sufficiently high vaccination rate to reduce the number of new infections and eliminate certain health measures applied in their environment (schools, youth movements, etc.),” Cocom said.

Additionally, the organisation stressed that vaccination against Covid-19 is voluntary, and does not require parental or guardian consent.

Teenagers will be vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, as it is the only one currently authorised for that age group, meaning they cannot choose another vaccine.

While choosing which vaccine you get (so-called “vaccine shopping”) is still not possible, Brussels residents over 18 years old can indicate they are willing to get the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

This means that Brussels – like Flanders – is now offering the J&J vaccine to all adults, including those under 41 years old if they indicate that they made an “informed choice” to get the jab, as Belgium is not offering the vaccine to that age group.