   
Brussels residents can get vaccinated without appointment this weekend
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 26 June, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels residents can get vaccinated without appointment this...
One in six Covid patients in ICU also...
1,000 process in honour of fugitive soldier Conings...
Covid-19: Daily average of deaths now down to...
Belgium (mostly) opens to travellers from red non-EU...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 26 June 2021
    Brussels residents can get vaccinated without appointment this weekend
    One in six Covid patients in ICU also had fungal infection, and half died
    1,000 process in honour of fugitive soldier Conings
    Covid-19: Daily average of deaths now down to five
    Belgium (mostly) opens to travellers from red non-EU countries from July
    The Midi Fair will open again on 17 July
    Belgium’s UCB set for huge break with psoriasis medication
    New Brussels restaurant offers dinner in the dark 
    Brussels approving ban on combustion engines ‘could save hundreds of lives’
    PFOS: Committee of enquiry begins its work, but what is that work?
    Belgium in Brief: Let’s Have A Coffee?
    De Efteling adjusts controversial ‘racist’ attraction
    Nine in ten women in Belgium suffer from their period, large-scale study finds
    Summer time, and the going is anything but easy
    Jürgen Conings memorial march in Dilserbos can’t go ahead
    Major fraud case ends as accused pay €50 million settlement
    Couleur Café launches replacement festival for August
    Step 2 of Belgium’s summer plan: what changes this weekend?
    Parliament approves new rules for short-term prison sentences
    New coronavirus infections in Belgium drop below 400
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels residents can get vaccinated without appointment this weekend

    Saturday, 26 June 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    The largest vaccination centre in the Brussels-Capital Region, at the Heysel site, will be offering people the chance to get vaccinated without an appointment this weekend.

    Adult Brussels residents who do not have an invitation will have the opportunity to just make an appointment for their shot between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM this weekend, the Common Community Commission (Cocom) announced.

    “All Brussels residents aged 16 and over can get vaccinated this weekend at the Heysel vaccination centre with or without an appointment,” said Cocom in a press release.

    While just walking in is possible, they recommend making an appointment in advance (via the Bruvax platform or the call centre at 02 214 19 19) to avoid queues and to be sure there are vaccines.

    Related News:

     

    As of Friday 25 June, teenagers aged 16 or 17 can also make an appointment to be vaccinated via the Bru-Vax platform or the call centre.

    “The aim is to achieve a sufficiently high vaccination rate to reduce the number of new infections and eliminate certain health measures applied in their environment (schools, youth movements, etc.),” Cocom said.

    Additionally, the organisation stressed that vaccination against Covid-19 is voluntary, and does not require parental or guardian consent.

    Teenagers will be vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, as it is the only one currently authorised for that age group, meaning they cannot choose another vaccine.

    While choosing which vaccine you get (so-called “vaccine shopping”) is still not possible, Brussels residents over 18 years old can indicate they are willing to get the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

    This means that Brussels – like Flanders – is now offering the J&J vaccine to all adults, including those under 41 years old if they indicate that they made an “informed choice” to get the jab, as Belgium is not offering the vaccine to that age group.