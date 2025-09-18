Yser metro station in Brussels closed due to water leak

Illustration picture shows subway station Yser in Brussels. Credit: Belga

The Yser metro station in Brussels has been closed indefinitely due to a water leak, confirmed STIB spokesperson Cindy Arents on Thursday.

The leak was discovered shortly after 06:00. As a precaution, metro traffic was halted between the Élisabeth and Arts-Loi stations from 06:00 to 09:00.

While service resumed later in the morning, Yser station remains closed and inaccessible to passengers. Trains are passing through the station but not stopping, according to Arents.

Firefighters and the water utility company Vivaqua have been informed, but the source of the leak has not yet been identified.

Regarding the station’s reopening, Arents urged caution. "We cannot currently say when it will reopen," she stated.

