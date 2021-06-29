   
In Photos: 100 women working during the pandemic
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 29 June, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels’ uphill battle to get its population vaccinated...
Flemish residents can now travel to Spain without...
‘Heroic’: three Brussels youths rescue residents from burning...
Europe’s largest food market to open in Brussels...
New Brussels Airport tool makes holiday departures easier...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 29 June 2021
    Brussels’ uphill battle to get its population vaccinated
    Flemish residents can now travel to Spain without Covid test or certificate
    ‘Heroic’: three Brussels youths rescue residents from burning building
    Europe’s largest food market to open in Brussels
    New Brussels Airport tool makes holiday departures easier and safer
    In Photos: 100 women working during the pandemic
    Belgium’s free PCR tests for travellers can also be taken by GPs
    €350 fine for wearing bikini or going shirtless in Blankenberge
    Belgium in Brief: A Vaccine Hangover
    Third Covid-19 vaccine shot probably not needed after all, research shows
    Four migrants on hunger strike in Brussels sew mouths shut
    3M comments on pollution scandal: ‘We will accept our responsibilities’
    80% of doctors in Belgium want compulsory vaccination for health care workers
    Around 20 new coronavirus hospitalisations on average per day
    The Recap: Vaccinations For Vacationers
    EU watchdog: Insufficient transposition of legislation results in unlevel playing field against money laundering
    Over 3.8 million Belgians watched the Red Devils beat Portugal
    Interval of up to 45 weeks between two doses could further boost AstraZeneca efficacy
    Commission asks airlines to improve Covid-19 cancellation policies
    Wallonia allows people to pick their second vaccine date
    View more
    Share article:

    In Photos: 100 women working during the pandemic

    Tuesday, 29 June 2021

    By Jilke Tielemans

    Credit: Jilke Tielemans

    The boards in front of the Bourse building in central Brussels will be covered with the faces of 100 women for the Summer as part of an exhibition highlighting their contribution during the coronavirus crisis.

    Credit: Jilke Tielemans

    The W100 exhibition, which will run until the end of August, kicked off last Friday night with a special celebration honouring the women involved.

    Belgian presenter Annabelle Van Nieuwenhuyse started the evening with some words of welcome, followed by a few interviews in Dutch, French and English with a few of the women displayed at the event.

    Credit: Jilke Tielemans

    The event continued with a dance session, choreographed by Elles pour Elles, a Polish organisation against domestic violence. “We are very proud of helping 127 women so far. 127 women breaking their silence and stopping the violence,” the group explained.

    Finally, the organisers of the exhibition handed out flowers, followed by a group picture.

    Dancing for Elles pour Elles. Credit: Jilke Tielemans  

    Credit: Jilke Tielemans

    The organisers handed out flowers. Credit: Jilke Tielemans 

    Karema Menassar arranging the crowd to take a group picture. Credit: Jilke Tielemans