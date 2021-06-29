The boards in front of the Bourse building in central Brussels will be covered with the faces of 100 women for the Summer as part of an exhibition highlighting their contribution during the coronavirus crisis.

The W100 exhibition, which will run until the end of August, kicked off last Friday night with a special celebration honouring the women involved.

Belgian presenter Annabelle Van Nieuwenhuyse started the evening with some words of welcome, followed by a few interviews in Dutch, French and English with a few of the women displayed at the event.

The event continued with a dance session, choreographed by Elles pour Elles, a Polish organisation against domestic violence. “We are very proud of helping 127 women so far. 127 women breaking their silence and stopping the violence,” the group explained.

Finally, the organisers of the exhibition handed out flowers, followed by a group picture.