Deadline pushed back again as Palais de Justice slowly breaks free of scaffolding

Palais de Justice. Credit: Wikipedia

Brussels' iconic Palais de Justice has been undergoing restorations for so long that many Brussels residents have never seen its facades without scaffolding.

But now, the building's steel cage is slowly being removed, even as the end date for the project continues to be pushed back.

The Palais de Justice has been under scaffolding since 1984, waiting for a renovation that, for over two decades, never quite got started.

In 2000, having endured 26 years of Belgium's temperamental weather, the scaffolding itself required renovations.

After that, the renovation works finally began, and different parts of the monument were fixed, restored or replaced in the intervening years.

More recently, parts of the scaffolding have even been removed – showing parts of the restored facades to the world.

"The Palais de Justice has been associated with its scaffolding for too long," said Minister for Public Administration Modernisation, responsible for State Building Management, Vanessa Matz (Les Engagés).

"Now, we are turning a new page: restoring this monument to its original splendour while simultaneously adapting it to the needs of a modern and accessible justice system," she said. "This project is not just a restoration project; it is also an investment for the public and for the rule of law."

Progress of the first phase

In August 2023, the Buildings Agency began the restoration of the facade of the Palais de Justice on Place Poelaert – the first phase of the restoration of all the Palais de Justice's facades.

As the building has been a protected monument since 2001, the work is carried out in close collaboration with the Directorate of Cultural Heritage of the Brussels-Capital Region.

"The restoration of the immense facade is a truly colossal undertaking," the Buildings Agency said. "Every stone and decorative element is being carefully cleaned and, where necessary, repaired or replaced."

To preserve the original appearance, stones from the original quarries (including those in the Burgundy region of France) are being used for the restoration. According to the Buildings Agency, "the stones are cut to size in a workshop in Belgium or on-site. Only a very small portion of the stone is being completely replaced."

Over the past few months, the scaffolding on the right side of the facade (Rue des Minimes side) has gradually been removed. The right-hand section of the peristyle has also been restored.

Currently, the left and centre sections of the front facade of the Palais de Justice are being restored, as is the left side of the peristyle. The courtyard is also being redesigned, including the restoration of the grand staircase. The cobblestone cladding will be recovered and replaced.

Next spring, the courtyard will get new fencing, based on the original fence in front of the building – which was dismantled during the interwar period. During this phase, the accessibility of the building will also be improved with the installation of a platform lift for people with reduced mobility on the left side of the facade (at the portico of the Court of Cassation).

The wooden exterior joinery of the front facade, the beautiful colonnade (peristylium) and the courtyard of honour will also be restored in this first phase.

"Work on the first phase is progressing smoothly, despite the unfavourable weather conditions and some unforeseen tasks inherent in a complex restoration site," the Buildings Agency said.

According to the current schedule, the first phase will be completed in the first half of 2026.

'Former glory'

By the time the first phase is completed, the scaffolding on the facade on this side will also be removed. "The facade of the Brussels Palais de Justice is gradually being restored to its former glory," said Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden (CD&V).

This demonstrates not only the "impressive achievement" of this complex restoration project, but also the "potential for what is yet to come," she said.

"This is a promising step forward. A sign that this restoration project, however challenging, will lead us to a fully restored monument ready for many generations – and for a modern, accessible, and future-oriented justice system."

In a second phase, which will last from 2026 to 2029, the facades of the plinth under the dome will be restored. After this phase is completed, the current scaffolding on the dome of the Palais de Justice can finally be removed.

As with the first phase, the preliminary studies have shown that a large portion of the stonework on the facades is "in very poor condition." Upcoming studies will also paint a more precise picture of the quantity of stonework to be treated, and how much time this work should take.

In phase three of the facade restoration, the facades on the Rue de Wynants and Rue aux Laines will be restored. The fourth phase will tackle the facade on the Rue des Minimes side.

During these latter two phases, the facades of the building's courtyards will also be restored, as will the immediate surroundings of the affected facades.

The previous minister responsible for State Building Management, Mathieu Michel (MR), said the entire renovation of the outside of the iconic building in the heart of Brussels would be finished by 2030. However, the aim is now to complete it by 2035.

This will come as a disappointment to those who hoped to see the renovation works completed in time for Belgium's centenary celebrations in 2030.

Restoration of the interior

In addition to this external renovation, the interior of Palais de Justice is also being renovated. In 2023, the Buildings Agency appointed a study team to conduct a feasibility study for the complete renovation, restoration, and refurbishment of the interior of the building.

A study team analysed the current state of the building and developed proposals for the approach and priorities for these future works. At the end of 2025, another study will be conducted to investigate the feasibility of reintegrating judicial services currently housed in rented buildings into it. Both studies will give an indication of the estimated cost and schedule for the interior restoration.

In the meantime, maintenance, repair, and renovation work is also ongoing. From December 2024 to August 2025, the Buildings Agency renovated 14 rooms on the fourth floor as future offices for the magistrates of the Court of Cassation and the Court of Appeal.

