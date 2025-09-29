Tickets on sale for Brussels' Museum Night Fever

Credit: Royal Military Museum/ Museum Night Fever

Over 30 museums across the capital will open their doors this year for the 18th edition of the Museum Night Fever, according to the Brussels Museums Federation.

Venues such as the Old Masters Museum, Train World and the Art and History Museum will welcome visitors on 18 October from 19:00 to 01:00.

This year's programme includes exhibitions, concerts, performances, guided tours and installations, tailored to the specific characteristics of each venue. The event will also include two after-parties at C12 and Botanique.

Although Museum Night Fever is primarily aimed at a young, local audience, the event attracts visitors of all ages.

The Old Masters Museum and the Belfius Art Gallery are making a comeback this year after a long absence, while the photography and contemporary imagery museum, Contretype, will be participating in Museum Night Fever for the first time.

Other institutions on the programme include Autoworld, Bozar, the BELvue Museum, the Comic Strip Museum, the Royal Museum of the Armed Forces, the National Bank of Belgium Museum and Train World.

Eleven museums will also receive the ‘Open Museum’ label in recognition of their initiatives promoting diversity.

Tickets are already on sale on the Museum Night Fever website. The full programme is also available online.

