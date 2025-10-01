Semi-automatic firearms network dismantled in Brussels

Illustrative image of firearms. Credit: Belga

The Federal Judicial Police (FJP) dismantled a network that is alleged to have imported and sold counterfeit semi-automatic firearms in Brussels.

The police seized approximately 90 counterfeit semi-automatic firearms, in addition to eight vehicles and nearly €27,000 in cash, according to the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday.

The investigation by the FJP's Major Banditry Department revealed that the network had established its main distribution point in Brussels and that it had supplied customers in both Belgium and abroad.

"The seized weapons, although illegally manufactured, are highly sought after in criminal circles today because they are difficult to trace and widely available on the black market," said a spokesperson for the Prosecutor's Office.

Investigators were able to identify close links between the network and criminal groups abroad, which made it possible to transport weapons across borders, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

Last Sunday and Monday, with the support of the Special Units, FJP investigators arrested sixteen people, nine of whom were charged for being part of a criminal organisation, possession of weapons and ammunition, and the sale of firearms.

"The number of shooting incidents, sometimes fatal, has increased in Brussels," said Public Prosecutor Julien Moinil.

He added: "Whether in cases linked to drug trafficking or other criminal offences, the use of firearms has become far too frequent. The Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office has made the fight against this phenomenon one of its priorities."

