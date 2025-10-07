Brussels Metro interrupted between Yser and Elisabeth this weekend

Credit: Belga/Marthe Deleersnyder

Metro services on lines 2 and 6 will be suspended between Yser and Elisabeth stations on the weekend of 11 and 12 October due to work to replace a set of points. Shuttle buses will be available for passengers.

The STIB will replace a set of points located near Ribaucourt station on metro lines 2 and 6 as part of its regular network maintenance programme. This work will take place over the weekend in order to minimise the impact on passengers.

The work will require the suspension of metro service between Yser and Elisabeth stations on the weekend of 11 and 12 October. Metros will terminate at Yser and will not serve Elisabeth and Ribaucourt stations.

Shuttle buses available

To travel between Yser and Elisabeth, passengers will be able to use shuttle buses and bus lines 49 and 87, which will be extended to Yser during the works.

Detailed information on the routes is available on the STIB website, www.stib.brussels. The route search function on the STIB website and mobile app takes this disruption into account and suggests alternative routes.

Replacement of points

Key elements of the metro network, points are essential for directing metro trains in the right direction, enabling them to turn around in the event of an interruption or to make up for delays on the line, for example.

The points at Ribaucourt station date back to 1988, when the station was opened. They will be replaced by a more modern and resistant model. STIB will also take advantage of this interruption to replace the sleepers and ballast at these points, which date from the same period.

