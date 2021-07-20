Brussels GPs can now also vaccinate patients against Covid-19

To reach more people, general practitioners in Brussels can now also vaccinate their patients against Covid-19, as a more decentralised service besides the large centres in the Capital-Region.
In collaboration with the different federations of Brussels’ general practitioners, the Common Community Commission (COCOM) made sure that GPs can now also offer vaccination to their patients, both in individual practices and in group practices or medical centres.
They can choose between delivery by an approved carrier, collection from the central hub, or from the designated vaccination centres. Healthcare providers can log in with a login and password provided by their federation (the FBHAV or the BHAK).
The vaccines can be collected from the central HUB, which delivers them in vials or syringes (Johnson & Johnson vaccine) or in vials (Pfizer vaccine), or from specific vaccination centres in Brussels that deliver both vaccines in syringes or vials.
The doctors are also given the necessary equipment: syringes, needles, a saline solution to dilute the Pfizer vaccine, and vaccination cards.
The general practitioners have to register the vaccinations in VaccinNet.