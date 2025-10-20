EU Summit in Brussels: Traffic disruptions expected this week

Police officers at Schuman during the EU summit on 17 October 2018. Credit: Belga / Thierry Roge

Traffic in the Belgian capital will be disrupted this week by several security measures put in place during a European Summit. The disruptions will occur on 22, 23 and 24 October.

A security perimeter will be established at the Schuman roundabout, at Rue Froissart from number 101 to 143, and at Rue de la Loi between the Schuman roundabout and the Residence Palace, and between the Schuman roundabout and Le Boulevard Charlemagne.

Access to the area inside the 'safety zone' is restricted to those who have a digital or printed version of an approved pass. This had to be officially requested by 17 October.

The area is also accessible to authorised vehicles, including vehicles of official delegations accredited by the Council and emergency services. Police accredited vehicles can also access the perimeter via Avenue d’Auderghem.

In addition, the security perimeter is not accessible for deliveries. Bicycles, rubbish bins and outdoor seating are also forbidden within the zone. Notably, all windows of buildings within the secure area must be closed.

Traffic plan & parking

Local traffic will be permitted on specific streets without a pass. This includes:

Rue Archimède (between Rue Stevin and the Schuman roundabout).

Avenue de Cortenbergh (between Rue Stevin and the Schuman roundabout, with limited access during escorts).

Rue de la Loi (between Avenue de la Joyeuse Entrée and the Schuman roundabout).

Avenue de la Joyeuse Entrée.

Avenue d’Auderghem (between Rue de la Loi and the Schuman roundabout).

Rue Breydel

Rue Froissart (between Rue Juste Lipse and the Rue Belliard).

Rue Juste Lipse.

Between 22 and 24 October, parking will be strictly forbidden in certain areas to all types of vehicles, such as cars, motorcycles, bicycles and scooters.

Parking will not be allowed within the security perimeter, on streets with only local traffic allowed, on routes taken by delegations, on Chaussée d’Etterbeek (between Rue Belliard and Rue Van Maerlant), on Rue Van Maerlant and on Rue Belliard (between Chaussée d’Etterbeek and Avenue d’Auderghem).

Public transport diverted

Disruptions are expected to local public transport during the summit, according to the Brussels transport operator, STIB-MIVB.

The Schuman metro station will remain open, albeit with some restrictions at specific entrances.

The entrances number 6 (Rue Froissart), 7 and 8 (towards Rue Archimède and the Schuman roundabout) will be closed from 4.00pm on Wednesday 22 October. Similarly, entrances 4 (Residence Palace) and 5 (Justus Lipsius) will be closed from 22 October after 7.00am.

Meanwhile, entrances by the railway station (Berlaymont side) will remain open. People with reduced mobility can access the station via Rue de la Loi, at Lex.

In terms of bus services, lines 59 and 60 towards Bordet Station and Ambiorix will be diverted between Natation/Varia and Maelbeek, via Avenue du Maelbeek.

The number 80 bus towards Porte de Namur will be diverted between Leman and Jourdan via Rue Belliard. The buses 27(towards Luxembourg) and 36 (towards Maelbeek) will be diverted around the Froissart stop.

