1,000 Brussels residents who were vaccinated abroad now also registered

About 1,000 Brussels residents who have been vaccinated in another country have now also been registered in the Capital-Region, the Brussels Health Inspectorate announced on Tuesday.

The Health Inspectorate estimates that 4% to 5% of the Brussels population has been vaccinated abroad without the knowledge of the local authorities, meaning the Brussels vaccination rate is likely slightly higher than the official figures suggest.

“Some 1,000 Brussels residents [who were not vaccinated in Belgium] have now registered their vaccination via their GP,” Inge Neven of the Brussels Health Inspectorate said during a press conference on Tuesday.

“That is still too little, because we know that a third of Brussels residents have dual or foreign nationality,” she added. “They can get vaccinated abroad, but we hear that they do not always get a certificate there.”

This concerns both people working for the European institutions in the capital city, and people with a migration background.

However, a precise estimate on the number of Brussels residents in that scenario does not (yet) exist, but Neven estimated that it concerns “4% to 5% of our population.”

In order to get a better idea of these figures, the health inspectorate again stressed the importance for Brussels residents who have been vaccinated abroad to register their vaccination with their GP.

Those who do not have a GP in Brussels can call 1710 to find one.

The GP will register the vaccine in the Vaccinnet platform, meaning it will be included in the Belgian figures, and the person in question should immediately receive a Belgian (and European) vaccination certificate.

As of Tuesday 10 August, 62% of adults in Brussels have received their first jab, while 58% have been fully vaccinated, according to the latest official figures by the Sciensano health institute.