   
1,000 Brussels residents who were vaccinated abroad now also registered
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 10 August, 2021
Latest News:
1,000 Brussels residents who were vaccinated abroad now...
Car-free Sunday set for 19 September: The rules...
Vaccination rates for healthcare workers still unknown...
Brussels largest vaccination centre closes its doors today...
Relax rules now to avoid full hospitals again...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 10 August 2021
    1,000 Brussels residents who were vaccinated abroad now also registered
    Car-free Sunday set for 19 September: The rules
    Vaccination rates for healthcare workers still unknown
    Brussels largest vaccination centre closes its doors today
    Relax rules now to avoid full hospitals again in autumn, Belgian expert urges
    Opposition against new wind turbines by Flanders-Wallonia border grows
    Belgium in Brief: This Is A Test
    Belgium cracks down on illegal horse meat
    Telenet becomes first in Belgium to make skipping all commercials impossible
    List of food recalls for ethylene oxide grows
    Coronavirus: More than 450 people hospitalised in Belgium
    Former pig farm in Flanders to become nature reserve
    Climate change: drastic and immediate action needed to save the planet
    The Recap: Climate Emergencies, More Eurostars & Homophobic Remarks
    Pfizer vaccine still effective for new variants, says BioNTech head
    Unia sees possible discrimination case against Flemish broadcaster following homophobic remarks
    Wildfires: EU mobilises planes, helicopters and firefighters
    Traffic warnings issued ahead of congested weekend
    Too many vets: cap to be placed for new veterinary medicine students
    Belgium in Brief: Got Travel Questions?
    View more
    Share article:

    1,000 Brussels residents who were vaccinated abroad now also registered

    Tuesday, 10 August 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    About 1,000 Brussels residents who have been vaccinated in another country have now also been registered in the Capital-Region, the Brussels Health Inspectorate announced on Tuesday.

    The Health Inspectorate estimates that 4% to 5% of the Brussels population has been vaccinated abroad without the knowledge of the local authorities, meaning the Brussels vaccination rate is likely slightly higher than the official figures suggest.

    “Some 1,000 Brussels residents [who were not vaccinated in Belgium] have now registered their vaccination via their GP,” Inge Neven of the Brussels Health Inspectorate said during a press conference on Tuesday.

    “That is still too little, because we know that a third of Brussels residents have dual or foreign nationality,” she added. “They can get vaccinated abroad, but we hear that they do not always get a certificate there.”

    Related News:

     

    This concerns both people working for the European institutions in the capital city, and people with a migration background.

    However, a precise estimate on the number of Brussels residents in that scenario does not (yet) exist, but Neven estimated that it concerns “4% to 5% of our population.”

    In order to get a better idea of these figures, the health inspectorate again stressed the importance for Brussels residents who have been vaccinated abroad to register their vaccination with their GP.

    Those who do not have a GP in Brussels can call 1710 to find one.

    The GP will register the vaccine in the Vaccinnet platform, meaning it will be included in the Belgian figures, and the person in question should immediately receive a Belgian (and European) vaccination certificate.

    As of Tuesday 10 August, 62% of adults in Brussels have received their first jab, while 58% have been fully vaccinated, according to the latest official figures by the Sciensano health institute.