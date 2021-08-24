Brussels aims for 65% vaccination rate by end of October

The Brussels-Capital Region will deploy up to 40 mobile vaccination teams in schools, businesses and shops in the coming weeks, with the aim to achieve a 65% vaccination rate by the end of October.
Currently, just 50.8% of the entire Brussels population has received a first dose of a Covid vaccine, meaning the figure has to be increased by at least 15% over the next two months, announced Brussels Health Minister Alain Maron and Inge Neven of the Brussels Health Inspectorate at a press conference on Tuesday.
“If we achieve a vaccination coverage rate of 65% by the end of October, the fourth wave can stay at the same height of the third wave in spring,” said Neven.
In spring 2021, the number of hospital admissions was still low enough so that hospitals could continue their other care, according to her.
To reach that percentage, 16,000 first doses will have to be administered per week, which will see the Common Community Commission (COCOM) vaccinating people in large shops, such as Primark, Action and IKEA, as well as in companies, and from September in schools and universities too.
“Vaccination protects. Yourself and others. I said it before and I’ll say it again: without vaccination, we would have been forced to restrict our freedoms even more these days,” said Maron.
Additionally, the vaccination coverage in Brussels varies greatly between municipalities, ranging from 75% fully vaccinated adults in Woluwe-Saint-Lambert to 48% in both Molenbeek and Saint-Josse, according to the latest data by the Sciensano health institute on Monday.