Fox found in Schuman roundabout construction site

Credit: Clémence Robin/X

A fox was found in the middle of the construction site of the Schuman roundabout, according to EU communication advisor, Clémence Robin.

The fox was spotted on Monday by Robin, who works in the area as a communication advisor for the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food.

"Poor little fox lost today in the middle of the wolves’ den, aka Schuman roundabout," she wrote on X.

Poor little fox lost today in the middle of the wolves’ den, aka Schuman roundabout. It ended well: I called the rescue services who brought it to a vet and released it in a park, a more appropriate environment. pic.twitter.com/S2Z5jqWiFf — Clémence Robin (@Clemencerobin) November 3, 2025

Robin contacted animal rescue services which brought the fox to a vet. The animal was later released in a park.

The Schuman Square has been under development since late 2023. The redevelopment project aims to turn the area into a "real town square" with a large pedestrian zone, a visible cycle path and more greenery.

