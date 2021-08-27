Brussels extends stricter rules for hospitality sector until 30 September

While Flanders and Wallonia will lift almost all coronavirus rules in the hospitality sector from Wednesday, the Brussels-Capital Region will extend its current stricter measures until the end of September.

Before last week’s Consultative Committee, Brussels already announced that it would not follow all relaxations implemented in the rest of the country due to its lower vaccination rate and increased circulation of the more infectious Delta variant.

On Friday 27 August, following the publication of the federal Ministerial Decree, the Brussels authorities clarified that the Region’s current stricter rules will remain in force until at least 30 September.

This means that for Brussels bars and restaurants, as well as for professional catering services at events with up to 200 people indoors (and 400 outdoors), these measures will apply:

– social distance of at least 1.5 metres to be kept between the tables;

– all customers must be seated and are not allowed to get up to order at the bar;

– no more than eight people per table;

– compliance with local regulations for terraces;

– a noise level limited to 80db in indoor areas.

Additionally, the 1:00 AM closing hour for the entire hospitality sector (as well as night shops) remains in force, even though there will no longer be a set closing time in Flanders and Wallonia.

Just like in the rest of the country, wearing a face mask when not seated (such as when going to the toilet) will remain mandatory.

For professional catering services at events with more than 200 participants indoors, or 400 outdoors, the federal measures (social distance, mask obligation) also apply in Brussels, except for events that use the Covid Safe Ticket.

When organisers use the Ticket – which proves that someone is fully vaccinated, recovered from the virus, or has a recent negative test result – the event can take place without distance or face masks.

At the end of September, the authorities will re-evaluate the situation to decide whether the stricter hospitality rules can be lifted, or will have to be extended again.