Wednesday, 01 September, 2021
    Here are the latest rules for small and big events in Brussels

    Wednesday, 01 September 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Test event in Brussels in August 2021. Credit: Belga

    On Wednesday, Brussels clarified its rules for small and larger events, as the Capital Region is not implementing the same relaxations that are taking effect in the rest of Belgium today.

    As Brussels is strongly affected by the return of travellers from abroad and the increase in social contacts, the Brussels authorities decided not to implement the same relaxations as Flanders and Wallonia.

    On Wednesday, a police decree was published in the Belgian Official Journal, extending the measures that were previously applicable in all of Belgium to Brussels.

    “These rules remain applicable on the territory of the Brussels-Capital Region until further notice,” states a press release by the cabinet of Brussels Minister-President Rudi Vervoort.

    Events with up to 200 participants indoors and up to 400 outdoors

    –  Covid Safe Ticket cannot be applied (decision by the federal government)
    –  Mandatory wearing of face mask and maintaining social distancing
    –  End of event at 1:00 AM
    –  Permission of the local authorities, applying the Covid Event Risk Model (CERM) or Covid Infrastructure Risk Model (CIRM)

    Events with more than 200 participants inside (with a limit of 3000) and 400 participants outside (with a limit of 5000)

    Without Covid Safe Ticket

    –  Mandatory wearing of face mask and maintaining social distancing
    –  End of event at 1:00 AM
    –  Permission of the local authorities, applying the CERM/CIRM

    With Covid Safe Ticket

    –  No obligation to wear a face mask or apply social distancing
    –  End of event at 1:00 AM
    –  Permission of the local authorities, but without application of CERM/CIRM

    Events with more than 3000 participants

    –  Only possible with Covid Safe Ticket
    –  End of event at 1:00 AM
    –  Permission of the local authorities

    These measures come on top of the rules already in force for the hospitality sector in Brussels. More info about those rules, in force until the end of September, can be found here.