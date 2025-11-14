Belgian jihadist handed life sentence by Brussels court for Yazidi genocide

Statue of Lady Justice. Credit: Belga

Belgian IS fighter, Sammy Djedou, who is believed to be dead, was sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday by the Brussels Assize Court for genocide and crimes against humanity.

Djedou left for Syria in 2012 and committed serious crimes against the Yazidi community there.

Sammy Djedou, also known as Abu Moussab al Belgiki, was already convicted in 2021 for participating in the terrorist group IS.

On Thursday, the court also found him guilty of genocide against the Yazidis, rape and sexual slavery.

Djedou is believed to have been killed in a US bombing raid on Syria in 2016. However, his death has never been confirmed.

