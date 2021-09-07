Saint-Josse residents volunteer almost 5,000 hours for disaster victims

Volunteers helped clean the drainage channels in order to prevent further flooding.
“Strong links were created, especially with the Trooz Medical Centre, which wants to pay tribute to our volunteers,” Mayor KIR said.
“With this initiative, the Municipality has made available almost 5,000 hours to show solidarity. I think this is the best example of public service and I am proud of the dedication of the municipal teams.”
Throughout the summer, the municipal teams mobilised more than 100 people for seven days in alternation.
Volunteers carried out a variety of tasks, such as helping individuals to evacuate, clean and empty houses, remove invasive plants that are dangerous in parks, restore the Municipal Sports Centre, and evacuate the Medical Centre.