Four Brussels museums launch 'Best of Belgium' combo ticket

Renovated Bourse/Beurs building. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

With the 'Best of Belgium' ticket, visitors and tourists can now enjoy four Brussels museums for a total price of €49 – a 20% saving on museum tickets.

This combination ticket allows visitors to combine a visit to Brussels with exhibitions at the Brussels Beer World Experience, the Frietmuseum (French Fries Museum), the Comic Strip Museum, and the Choco-story.

This scheme aims to introduce visitors to various facets and characteristics of Belgian cultural heritage, including popular urban and Belgian traditions, as well as artistic expressions in the capital.

"The public is invited to explore four museums at their own pace, each highlighting a different aspect of the country's cultural wealth," according to the City of Brussels.

Bringing people together

The combined tickets include the following museums: Belgian Beer World Experience, a space dedicated to the history and craftsmanship of Belgian beer culture, recognised as a UNESCO intangible heritage site since 2016, the Frietmuseum – the temple of Belgian fries – chronicles the origins and evolution of the Belgian national dish, the Comic Strip Museum traces the history and evolution of the ninth art, and Choco-story, a museum dedicated to Belgian chocolate.

All institutions are located less than 500 metres apart, allowing for a coherent and easily organised itinerary in the city centre, the city added.

The mayor of the City of Brussels, Philippe Close (PS), welcomed the arrival of the ticket and also emphasised its importance. "Brussels has always grown thanks to its cultural institutions and the connection they create with the public."

"I would like to thank these four organisations for continuing to collaborate, therefore enhancing access to a heritage that our city is proud of," he said. "Making this discovery more accessible remains one of our priorities: an open and accessible culture that brings people together."

