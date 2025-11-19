Three-day strike: Brussels Airlines 'tired' of impact on air traffic

Illustration shows a Brussels Airlines plane taking off in Zaventem. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

Brussels Airlines is "tired" of the external conflict between unions and the Federal Government repeatedly affecting its own operations, the airline stated on Wednesday.

The company made this statement following the announcement that no passenger flights will be able to depart from Brussels Airport next Wednesday. The strike will be the seventh time this year that national union actions have had a significant impact on Brussels Airport, and therefore also on Brussels Airlines.

The previous six days of action affected a total of more than 100,000 passengers and led to an estimated financial burden of €14 million for Brussels Airlines, the airline said.

For next Wednesday, the airline has cancelled 90% of its approximately 200 flights. Approximately 20 flights remain, mainly aircraft returning to Brussels.

'Difficult to bear'

Brussels Airlines emphasised that this is a conflict between the unions and the Federal Government, and has nothing to do with them.

"We are completely outside of this, and no one from Brussels Airlines is striking," said spokesperson Nico Cardone. "And yet, for the seventh time, we have to reduce our operations to almost zero."

"We call on the unions and the government to find a different way of communicating than with these kinds of actions," he added. "Sit around the table and find solutions. And if you cannot find solutions, find something other than repeatedly paralysing the airport, which is the country's second-largest economic engine."

The costs associated with the disrupted operations are also being felt, Cardone stressed. "At some point, it becomes difficult to bear."

Therefore, the airline is calling for "alternative solutions that will enable further investment in its people, operations, and passengers."

