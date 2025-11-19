Three-day strike: No departing flights from Brussels Airport on Wednesday

A strike action takes place at Brussels Airport in Zaventem. Credit: Belga/Ine Gillis

No flights will depart from Brussels Airport on Wednesday 26 November, due to the three-day national strike organised by Belgium's trade unions. Some arriving flights will be cancelled as well.

The unions want to speak out against the Federal Government's numerous austerity measures, such as the pension penalty and plans to make the labour market more flexible. Following several national strikes over the past year, a three-day strike is now being organised.

"Due to the national strike, in which the staff of the security and handling service provider is participating, we unfortunately expect major disruptions to our airport operations on that day," Brussels Airport said in a statement on its website.

As departing passenger flights are cancelled, cancellations are also possible on some arriving flights.

No news on Charleroi yet

The airport "regrets any inconvenience caused" by the strike. In the upcoming days, the airlines will contact passengers directly to inform them of their options.

The flight overview on the Brussels Airport website will show cancellations only once they are registered by the airline. This is the seventh time this year that national trade union action has disrupted air traffic at the airport, the airport pointed out.

There is no information yet on how the strike will impact flights to and from Charleroi Airport on Wednesday. "It is a little bit early. We will have more information during this week," a spokesperson told The Brussels Times.

The national strike on Wednesday will be the last day of a three-day strike. On Monday 24 November, the railways will strike, followed a day later by a strike of all public services in Belgium on Tuesday 25 November. Airport operations will not be disrupted during the first two days of the strike.

The three-day mobilisation comes in the middle of the Federal Government's difficult budget negotiations; Belgium faces a €26 billion deficit, projected to reach €39 billion within four years under current policies.

