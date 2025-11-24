Two injured in stabbing in Brussels flat

Two people were injured, one critically, in a stabbing incident in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, Brussels, on Monday morning, according to local police.
The stabbing occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in a flat on Rue Fernand Brunfaut.
Emergency services were alerted at 5:55 a.m. following reports of a fight involving three people.
Upon arrival, police discovered two injured individuals, one of whom was in a critical condition and was transported to the hospital.
The police apprehended a suspect shortly after the incident.
A security perimeter has been set up, and the Brussels West police confirmed the Prosecutor’s Office has been informed.
The investigation remains ongoing.