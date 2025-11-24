Monday 24 November 2025
Monday 24 November 2025
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Two injured in stabbing in Brussels flat
Illustrative image of police tape. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

Two people were injured, one critically, in a stabbing incident in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, Brussels, on Monday morning, according to local police.

The stabbing occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in a flat on Rue Fernand Brunfaut.

Emergency services were alerted at 5:55 a.m. following reports of a fight involving three people.

Upon arrival, police discovered two injured individuals, one of whom was in a critical condition and was transported to the hospital.

The police apprehended a suspect shortly after the incident.

A security perimeter has been set up, and the Brussels West police confirmed the Prosecutor’s Office has been informed.

The investigation remains ongoing.

