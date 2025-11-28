Sablon Nocturnes 2025: Live music, late-night shopping, and more

Illustration of Nocturnes du Sablon. Credit: Belga Image/Thierry Roge

At the end of every November, the Sablon district transforms into an open-air stage.

For its 34th edition, the Sablon Nocturnes returns from 27 to 30 November 2025, preceded by an opening evening on 26 November.

For four days, antique dealers, galleries, chocolatiers and luxury boutiques stay open late, while the Grand and Petit Sablon squares come alive with a packed musical programme, light parades and street performances.

This now-iconic event attracts thousands of visitors each year, eager to discover one of Brussels’ most elegant neighbourhoods in a warm, illuminated atmosphere.

Street animation and Jazz

Friday promises an evening full of music and street animation at the Sablon. The Grand Sablon square will open the festivities at 17:00 with a performance by the Little Lion Band, followed at 18:30 by Preciado.

At 19:00, VIP guests can enjoy the duo Mikaël & Emma, while visitors strolling through the streets will encounter the luminous percussion show of Leddrums, which will also perform at 20:30 and 22:30 on the Sablon.

On the main stage, Sugah Lewis will play a first set at 20:00, followed by Jukefox at 21:30, and finally Sugah Lewis will return for a late-night performance at 23:00, closing the day with energy and rhythm.

Afternoon and evening performances

Saturday offers a full day of music and entertainment in the heart of the Sablon. The festivities begin at 15:30 with MilkUpNorth on the Grand Sablon square, followed at 17:30 by King Wizzy & Singer. At 19:00, VIP guests can enjoy an acoustic set by MilkUpNorth, while visitors on the square can listen to Gambero.

The evening continues with Renatoperforming at 21:00, and the day concludes with Peter Hoogland at 22:30, bringing the weekend celebrations to a close with vibrant sounds and lively performances.

Family fun and music

Sunday offers a mix of family-friendly activities and live music in the heart of the Sablon. The day begins at 13:00 with a performance by Serge De Luca on the Grand Sablon square. From 14:00 to 18:00, children and families can enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides and a visit from Saint Nicholas as part of the street animation.

At 14:30, the Ma’Chaka Gospel Singers take the stage, followed by KLX at 16:00. Evening performances continue with Voodoo Mama at 18:00 and Bikini Bottom at 20:00, closing the weekend with vibrant music and festive energy for all ages.

A neighbourhood enhanced by festivity

Beyond the musical programme, the Sablon Nocturnes offer an opportunity to rediscover this emblematic Brussels neighbourhood. Its antique dealers, art galleries, renowned chocolatiers and high-end boutiques extend their opening hours, giving visitors a unique blend of shopping, culture and conviviality.

The regular event is free of charge, but the VIP experience - which includes cocktails, an open bar, and access to an exclusive DJ and music lounge - costs €190 (excluding VAT) per person, per day. The VIP event takes place at the Flamant Gallery and on the Grand Sablon square.

