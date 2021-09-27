   
Brussels to implement Covid Safe Ticket ‘by 15 October at the latest’
Monday, 27 September, 2021
    Monday, 27 September 2021
    Brussels to implement Covid Safe Ticket ‘by 15 October at the latest’

    Monday, 27 September 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    The expansion of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) in the Brussels-Capital Region will be delayed until 15 October at the latest, confirmed Minister-President Rudi Vervoort on Monday.

    Brussels will not achieve its initial goal of being ready to expand the use of the CST “by the beginning of October” as the authorities are still waiting for the opinions of the Data Protection Authority and the Council of State, which are expected this week.

    “Therefore, the entry into force will be determined as soon as there is certainty about the date on which we will receive the advice,” the cabinet of Vervoort confirmed in a press release.

    Additionally, the Brussels Government will consult with the Walloon Government (which has also decided to expand the use of the CST from mid-October) as both regions want to use it in the same sectors with similar measures.

    “In any case, the Brussels-Capital Region will be ready for the entry into force by 15 October at the latest,” the press release added.

    As long as the CST is not introduced, the current measures will remain in force in Brussels, except for the compulsory 1:00 AM closing hour for bars and restaurants.

    The closing time will be lifted in Brussels from 1 October, when the nightlife sector across the country can start again, provided clients show a CST – as decided by at the previous Consultative Committee meeting.

    For all other sectors, the CST will only be required once the Brussels ordinance enters into force, “under conditions that will be approved by Parliament.”