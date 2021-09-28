   
Last measures can be lifted if Brussels vaccinates quickly, says Jambon
Tuesday, 28 September, 2021
    Last measures can be lifted if Brussels vaccinates quickly, says Jambon

    Tuesday, 28 September 2021

    Credit: Belga

    All coronavirus measures in Flanders can only be dropped if the Brussels-Capital Region vaccinates its population quickly, says Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon on Monday.

    Jambon gave his traditional September declaration on Monday to kick off the political year on Monday. While the speech focused on Flanders, a number of its elements also indirectly apply to Brussels.

    “In Flanders, we can fortunately already lead a fairly normal life,” he said, stating that the region wants to become the “post-Covid champion.”

    “Soon, the face masks in restaurants and shops will disappear,” Jambon added, while urging Brussels to do something about its lower vaccination coverage.

    “I hope that the vaccination rate in Brussels will also be boosted soon, so that we can lift the final measures in Flanders as quickly as possible,” he said.

    In mid-September, the Consultative Committee announced that most federal coronavirus rules will be relaxed from 1 October, but Brussels decided to keep its stricter measures due to its lower vaccination rate.

    On Monday 27 September, 52% of Brussels’ entire population was fully vaccinated, compared to 79% in Flanders and 67% in Wallonia, according to the latest figures by the Sciensano national health institute.

    The Brussels Times