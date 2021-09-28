Last measures can be lifted if Brussels vaccinates quickly, says Jambon

“I hope that the vaccination rate in Brussels will also be boosted soon, so that we can lift the final measures in Flanders as quickly as possible,” he said.
In mid-September, the Consultative Committee announced that most federal coronavirus rules will be relaxed from 1 October, but Brussels decided to keep its stricter measures due to its lower vaccination rate.
On Monday 27 September, 52% of Brussels’ entire population was fully vaccinated, compared to 79% in Flanders and 67% in Wallonia, according to the latest figures by the Sciensano national health institute.