The best Christmas concerts and carol services in Brussels to fill you with festive cheer

Eglise Notre-Dame de la Cambre. Credit: Belga Image/ Laurie Dieffembacq

As the festive season unfolds, Brussels is preparing a rich musical programme throughout December to help get you in the mood for Christmas.

From candlelit baroque evenings to grand choral celebrations, here is a list of some of the best Christmas concerts and carol services taking place this month in the capital.

Thursday, 11 December

On 11 December, a Christmas concert featuring the zither, tuba and piano will be held from 7pm to 9pm at the Liszt Institute Brussels in the city centre.

The programme, performed by Klára Dudás, Anna Granik and László Zalán Kovács, promises a "soundscape where Hungarian folk culture and classical music intertwine in the intimate spirit of Christmas".

Works by Bach, Paganini, and Leó Weiner will be performed, alongside Hungarian folk music and traditional Christmas melodies.

Admission is free, and more information can be found on the AllEvents page.

Saturday, 13 December

The Brussels Chamber Choir presents 'Christmas with Benjamin Britten' on 13 December at the Église du Sacré‑Coeur in Etterbeek. The concert begins at 7pm and will include Britten's much-loved Ceremony of Carols and 'Rejoice in the Lamb'.

Tickets range from €17 to €50, depending on the category. Further details are available here.

Also taking place on Saturday evening is the Brussels Carol Concert organised in aid of the Foetal Medicine Foundation Belgium. The concert will begin at 5pm and will take place at Église St Marc in Uccle.

The Winter Dreams Orchestra will perform traditional carols, along with Mary Gow on piano and special guest soloist Amalia Avilán.

Net proceeds will be donated to the Foetal Medicine Foundation Belgium at Brugmann Children's Hospital, Queen Fabiola Children's Hospital Brugman, to help the work of Professor Jacques Jani, a specialist in neo-natal care, concentrating on prematurity.

Tickets are €25 for adults and €15 for children under 12. More information can be found here.

Sunday, 14 December

A charity Christmas concert for be.source, an organisation that helps Belgian seniors, will take place on 14 December from 3pm to 4.30pm at Église Notre-Dame des Victoires au Sablon in central Brussels.

The concert will include a repertoire of traditional Christmas songs, performed by soprano Marion Bauwens and mezzo-soprano Marie-Juliette Ghazarian, accompanied by the Cassandra Koor Choir of La Monnaie.

Pre-sale tickets cost €40 for adults and €20 for children under 12, while on-site prices are slightly higher. More information can be found here.

Anglican church Holy Trinity Brussels in Ixelles will be holding its traditional 'Nine Lessons and Carols' carol services on Sunday, 14 December.

Nine Lessons and Carols is a traditional Anglican Christmas service featuring bible readings interspersed with carols and hymns.

Two services will take place: a carol service with biscuits for children at 4pm, followed by a carol service with mulled wine and mince pies at 7.30pm. For more information, visit the church's website.

Also on 14 December, 'Christmas Carols Brussels', organised in aid of Ateliers Indigo, will take place from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at the Église Notre-Dame de la Cambre in Brussels city centre.

The Indigo Choir, along with other choirs, will perform a range of traditional Christmas carols. Tickets are €25 for adults, €15 for children up to 16 years old, and free for children under six. More details are available here.

Thursday, 18 December

The Flagey Academy Youth Choir will perform their Christmas concert on 18 December at 7pm in Studio 4 at Flagey performing arts centre in Ixelles.

The full programme will be announced at a later date. Tickets are €12 for adults and €5 for reduced categories, and details are available here.

Saturday, 20 December

Among the season’s standout events is Candlelight: Musiques de Noël, offering a festive, candle-lit experience at Concert Noble in the EU Quarter.

The string quartet Baya will perform Christmas classics at two concerts on 20 December, with the first concert starting at 7pm and the second straight after at 9pm.

The programme includes much-loved Christmas classics such as The Nutcracker, O Holy Night, Carol of the Bells, Feliz Navidad and Last Christmas.

Tickets prices start at €25. All information is available on the Fever website.

Also on 20 December, 'The Boy Who Laughed at Santa Claus' will be performed by the Brussels Philharmonic at 8pm at Flagey performing arts centre, Studio 4.

Ticket prices range from €5 to €41, depending on seating, and more information is available on the Brussels Philharmonic website.

Related News