Brussels cat earns 5 star reviews on Google

Grijsje looking handsome near the station. Credit: Marie Van Hoeymissen/Google

If you hop on a train to Jette, you might be lucky enough to encounter the commune’s latest star attraction: a black and grey cat named Grijsje.

Grijsje has earned cult status in Jette as the railway station’s resident mouser-in-chief. So popular is the handsome tomcat that he is now listed as a tourist attraction on Google Maps, with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars.

The reviews are glowing: “The cutest cat in the neighbourhood.” “A fantastic cat – great company while waiting for the train.”

In an interview with Nieuwsblad, Grijsje's owner said she adopted him several years ago after he was abandoned in a cardboard box in Poperinge, Flanders. When she moved to Jette, she naturally brought him with her – and he quickly made himself at home.

"In Poperinge, Grijsje had a huge garden. Here, he has to make do with a small garden and, almost immediately, he jumped over the low wall and went off to explore the neighbourhood," she said.

"I hope it's clear that Grijsje has a home and is being treated well,” she added. “That's why I put a picture of him in my window, with the caption: he lives here."

Related News