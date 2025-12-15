Climate activists take action in Brussels against ReArm Europe

Action organized by Extinction Rebellion activists in front of the headquarters of AeroSpace and Defense Industries Association of Europe, Monday 15 December 2025 in Brussels. Credit: Belga/Max Lohest

Activists from Extinction Rebellion (XR) protested outside the offices of the AeroSpace and Defence Industries Association of Europe (ASD) on Monday morning.

The activists poured fake blood on the pavement and transformed the organisation’s nameplate into a fake tombstone. XR stated the protest was aimed at condemning the lobbying efforts of "fossil fuel and ecocidal companies in Brussels."

"Brussels is the true capital of lobbying," said Root, a Dutch XR activist. She criticised the city’s corporate lobbying network, describing it as a "parallel world."

XR specifically targeted ASD, accusing the defence lobby of promoting dependence on fossil fuels. The group argued that this dependence leads to global destruction, impacting both humanity and nature.

The protest also pointed to the European Union’s decision in early 2025 to rearm Europe, which XR says undermines the EU’s climate targets.

"Militarisation’s impact on the climate is massive, yet it’s being ignored," said Root, referencing a scientific study that estimates the defence sector contributes 5.5% of global CO2 emissions.

XR further criticised the Belgian government’s budgetary policies, accusing them of prioritising military spending over public welfare. The group called for greater investment in social security, healthcare, and climate change initiatives.

Related News