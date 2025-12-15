Thousands demonstrated in Brussels against planned austerity measures

Joint union demonstration across all sectors of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation to protest budget cuts and defend a fair and inclusive education system, on Monday 15 December 2025 in Brussels. Credit: Belga/Edric Rorive

Between 5,000 and 7,000 people demonstrated in central Brussels on Monday to protest against planned austerity measures affecting all sectors of the French-speaking community of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation from next year.

The protestors, including teachers, students, artists, and childcare workers, marched from Place du Luxembourg to the Federation’s government headquarters, stopping along the way at the offices of the political party Les Engagés, which was pelted with eggs.

Placards held by demonstrators bore slogans such as “Money for education, not militarisation,” “A state without culture = a fascist state,” and “Glatigny smiles, we suffer.”

The demonstration took place just 48 hours before the Federation’s parliament is set to vote on the final 2026 budget on Wednesday. Protestors addressed the MPs with a clear demand: “Do not approve this proposal!”

To address its persistent deficit, the MR and Les Engagés-led Federation government has planned cuts of €225 million starting next year, out of total annual expenditures amounting to approximately €15 billion.

