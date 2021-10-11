   
‘50% less than before Covid’: 1.3 million passengers at Brussels Airport in September
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 11 October, 2021
Latest News:
‘50% less than before Covid’: 1.3 million passengers...
De Croo targets expats in tax reform plans...
UK will soon fund France’s efforts to block...
Can the Red Devils return in Qatar?...
60,000 free travel passes for young people in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 11 October 2021
    ‘50% less than before Covid’: 1.3 million passengers at Brussels Airport in September
    De Croo targets expats in tax reform plans
    UK will soon fund France’s efforts to block migrants
    Can the Red Devils return in Qatar?
    60,000 free travel passes for young people in EU and UK
    Growers using greenhouses struggle under high energy prices
    Belgium should ban sale of energy drinks to under-16s, says CD&V
    Fight tax evasion rather than simply cutting costs, socialist leader urges
    Half of Belgian employers want Covid Safe Ticket for staff
    Brussels Mobility to create 10,000m2 of green space this year
    Health agency considers giving entire population a third shot
    ‘Stuck in a box’: Around half of UAntwerpen students felt depressed
    Belgium in Brief: Back To The Climate?
    Thousands of solar panels in Flanders cut out on sunny days due to overvoltage
    Climate activists occupy Green and Ecolo headquarters following climate march
    Belgian helicopter used to rescue migrants off the French coast
    Girls take over ministerial positions to draw attention to girls’ rights
    Belgian police illegally used facial recognition software
    Most food delivery workers are here illegally
    ‘More determined than ever’: Tens of thousands march for climate justice
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘50% less than before Covid’: 1.3 million passengers at Brussels Airport in September

    Monday, 11 October 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Brussels Airport. Credit: Belga

    After two holiday months with only half the number of passengers compared to before the pandemic travelling via Brussels Airlines, September saw some 1.3 million passengers – only about 50% of the pre-crisis passenger number.

    In September, over 1.3 million passengers travelled via Brussels Airport, a 48% decrease compared to September 2019, but a strong increase compared to September 2020, when only 379,303 passengers visited the airport, according to a press release.

    “Just like in August, Brussels Airport welcomed more arriving passengers than departing ones in September, although many passengers chose to go on holiday in September,” the press release stated.

    There were many holiday flights, especially within Europe, as well as visits to family and friends abroad or trips to a second residence.

    Related News:

     

    Additionally, the changeable weather conditions in Belgium also contributed to an increased demand for flights to sunny destinations, as the top ten most popular countries in September were Spain, Italy, Greece, Portugal, Turkey, France, Germany, Morocco, Switzerland and the United States.

    With 96% of the 2019 figures, Greece is almost seeing its usual number of tourists from Belgium again, and more people flew to Morocco this year than in 2019 (112%).

    The top ten destinations in September were Barcelona (Spain), Lisbon (Portugal), Madrid (Spain), Rome (Italy), Malaga (Spain), Milan (Italy), Alicante (Spain), Istanbul (Turkey), Porto (Portugal) and Nice (France).

    The proportion of departing transfer passengers is 16%, which is only slightly less than in 2019, and is likely due to the strong recovery of local traffic.

    The total number of flight in September 2021 decreased by 35% compared to the same period before the crisis: 13,954 flights at Brussels Airport, compared to 21,533 in September 2019.

    The number of passenger flights decreased by 45%, and the average number of travellers per flight dropped as well, from 132 in September 2019 to 125 in September 2021.

    Latest news

    De Croo targets expats in tax reform plans
    Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Open VLD) is looking to reform the favourable tax regime for expats in an effort to balance the country’s ...
    UK will soon fund France’s efforts to block migrants
    The British Government announced on Monday that it will pay France the money agreed to combat the trafficking of migrants from France – a subject ...
    Can the Red Devils return in Qatar?
    Euro 2020 seemed like Belgium’s best-ever chance to win a major tournament, but after their deflating defeat in the quarter-finals, they are once ...
    60,000 free travel passes for young people in EU and UK
    Young people aged between 18 and 20 living in the European Union and the United Kingdom will be given the chance to receive one of 60,000 free travel ...
    Growers using greenhouses struggle under high energy prices
    The energy crisis is weighing heavily on people who use greenhouses to professionally grow plants, be those flowers, houseplants or other types of ...
    Belgium should ban sale of energy drinks to under-16s, says CD&V
    The sale of energy drinks to young people must be restricted in Belgium, says federal MP for the Christian democratic CD&V party Nawal Farih. ...
    Fight tax evasion rather than simply cutting costs, socialist leader urges
    The President of Belgium's socialist party, Paul Magnette, has called for a greater focus on fighting tax evasion rather than seeking to cut spending ...
    Half of Belgian employers want Covid Safe Ticket for staff
    More than half of Belgian companies are in favour of extending the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) to the workspace, a survey by HR services group Liantis ...
    Brussels Mobility to create 10,000m2 of green space this year
    Taking advantage of the planting season, Brussels Mobility has announced a plan to transform 10,000m2 into green public spaces. Areas that currently ...
    Health agency considers giving entire population a third shot
    The Flemish Care and Health Agency has asked the region's vaccination centres to be ready to administer a third vaccine dose to the entire adult ...
    ‘Stuck in a box’: Around half of UAntwerpen students felt depressed
    Almost half of the students at the University of Antwerp (UAntwerpen) struggled with feelings of depression at the end of the last schoolyear, mainly ...
    Belgium in Brief: Back To The Climate?
    On Sunday, tens of thousands of people marched again in Brussels to urge the government to shift its focus back to the climate crisis, after a ...