Brussels municipality confirms changes to mobility plan Good Move 2

The city hall of the Anderlecht municipality, Thursday 20 September 2018. Credit: Belga

The municipality of Anderlecht confirmed changes to the “Good Move 2” mobility plan and suspended the “Good Move 3” project in the Cureghem neighbourhood following citizen mobilisation and political intervention.

The decision came after approximately 150 residents protested near the municipal council building, backed by a petition with over 7,000 signatures. Criticism mainly focused on the impact of roadworks on chaussée de Mons overseen by Brussels Mobility.

Deputy Mayor for Mobility, Halinah Benmrah (MR), announced plans for a large-scale public consultation in Cureghem.

Benmrah further confirmed that chaussée de Mons would retain two-way traffic, existing parking spaces would be preserved, and the Marchand Bridge would reopen for traffic. Rue Gouverneur Nens will remain one way to ease congestion.

Furthermore, Benmrah clarified that “Good Move 3” would not be implemented in the Goujons area for now. The project, which included creating a pedestrian zone, closing streets, and removing over 250 parking spaces, is officially suspended.

Additionally, the municipal council approved a motion supported by PS, MR, Les Engagés, Team Fouad Ahidar, and PTB groups calling for the immediate reopening of the Marchand Bridge to all modes of transport to alleviate traffic congestion.

The majority of the council emphasised these decisions reflect a commitment to tailoring mobility plans to local circumstances and addressing residents’ concerns.

