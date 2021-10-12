   
Still no effect of Covid Safe Ticket on Brussels vaccination figures
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 12 October, 2021
Latest News:
Still no effect of Covid Safe Ticket on...
Belgium in Brief: It’s Ok To Take A...
Belgium balances the budget...
Brussels cricket bars win silver at European Foodies...
Fight tax evasion rather than cutting costs, socialist...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Belgium gets rid of sick note for one-day absence
    2
    Metis women sue Belgian state for kidnapping
    3
    De Croo targets expats in tax reform plans
    4
    60,000 free travel passes for young people in EU and UK
    5
    Ban on many tattoo inks from next year leaves artists high and dry
    Share article:

    Still no effect of Covid Safe Ticket on Brussels vaccination figures

    Tuesday, 12 October 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    The Brussels health authorities (Cocom) are seeing next to no effect of the upcoming implementation of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) in several sectors from Friday on the Capital Region’s vaccination rate.

    While it was thought that the slight increase in first doses among young people was “a possible effect” of the CST, the number has dropped again over the past week, Cocom’s Inge Neven said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

    “I think [the effect] is as good as zero. When you see that the number of first doses went down a little bit last week, it means that there is no real mass influx due to the introduction of the CST,” she said.

    Additionally, there was “no significant increase” in reservations to get a shot in vaccination centres either, Neven says. “I think that effect is still a bit off, for now. We will see what it gives in the coming weeks.”

    Related News:

     

    However, Neven stressed that the CST is mainly a health measure to keep the sectors running and make sure businesses can stay open.

    “But of course, we also hope that there will be an effect on the vaccinations,” she said, referring to the surge in vaccination appointments in France following the announcement that the ‘pass sanitaire’ (health pass) would be mandatory to enter bars, restaurants and museums.

    A similar rise was registered in the Netherlands last month, where the announcement that it would introduce a Covid pass in the hospitality sector saw the number of people who got a first dose increase for the first time in weeks.

    In Brussels, the scheme will come into force from Friday 15 October, meaning people will have to show a valid CST to prove that they are fully vaccinated, have recently tested negative or recovered from an infection in the past six months to enter bars, restaurants and residential care centres.

    On Tuesday 12 October, 69% of the Brussels adult population already received a first dose, and 66% of adults is fully vaccinated, according to the latest figures by the Sciensano national health institute.

    Latest news

    Belgium in Brief: It’s Ok To Take A Day
    Belgium's decision to scrap the need for a sick note for (most) people when they take 1 day off ill has lead to some animated debate on the matter. ...
    Belgium balances the budget
    The Belgian government has reached a final agreement on the country’s budget Tuesday morning, ahead of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo’s Sate of the ...
    Brussels cricket bars win silver at European Foodies Awards
    Brussels cricket bar company Kriket won the silver medal in the European Foodies Awards this year, which celebrates the most sustainable food brands ...
    Fight tax evasion rather than cutting costs, socialist leader urges
    The President of Belgium's socialist party, Paul Magnette, has called for greater efforts to fight tax evasion instead of making cuts to public ...
    Brussels MP may lose immunity after hitting pedestrian with car
    Brussels MP Nicole Bomele (Défi) could lose her parliamentary immunity as a result of an incident two years ago when she struck a pedestrian with her ...
    Man arrested for hiding speakers playing crying baby noises in garbage
    Police in the Netherlands arrested a 48-year-old man on Saturday for placing speakers in garbage containers that made the noise of a crying baby. ...
    First Belgian tea hits supermarket shelves
    The first tea made in Belgium is now on supermarket shelves in Delhaize and Bio-Planet. The tea has been cultivated by Raf Rombouts from Loenhout ...
    Brussels tram accidents decreased for fifth year in row
    A decrease in the number of accidents involving Brussels public transport operator STIB's trams was recorded in 2020 for the fifth consecutive year. ...
    Almost 16,000 visitors for the Brussels Comics Festival
    The 12th edition of the Brussels Comics Festival saw almost 16,000 visitors attending the site at various venues around the capital between 10 ...
    Belgium gets rid of sick note for one-day absence
    The Federal Government has decided to abolish the need to submit a sick note when an employee is absent from work due to illness for just one day, as ...
    Nine Covid-19 deaths on average per day
    The average number of people dying as a result of Covid-19 in Belgium on a daily basis has increased, alongside the number of new infections. ...
    Federal government reaches agreement to curb rising energy bill
    Belgium's federal government, which met on Monday, found an agreement to mitigate the impact of rising energy prices on consumers, negotiators said. ...