Suspect in fatal stabbing in Brussels given psychiatric examination

The suspect in a fatal stabbing of a woman in Brussels has undergone a psychiatric examination and been determined to be psychotic, according to reporting from Bruzz.

The 36-year-old woman was stabbed in broad daylight while walking with her two-month-old baby back in May of this year.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries. Her baby was unharmed.

A 26-year-old suspect was taken into police custody after police searched his home and found clothing and a knife stained with blood that was determined to be the victim’s.

That suspect has been in prison for some time now, and Bruzz reports that sources close to the investigation have said “he refuses to cooperate in any way,” and that “the psychiatric report has just been completed and it shows that he has a psychosis. He doesn’t listen to rationality and barely answers a question.”

The victim’s family opened a civil suit into the matter back in June, allowing them access to the case files.

The Brussels prosecutor is handling the case.