Up to €500 fine for visiting Brussels’ nursing homes without Covid Safe Ticket

Visitors who do not allow their Covid Safe Ticket (CST) to be checked or who force their way into nursing homes in Brussels could face a fine of €50 to €500 as of Friday.

The CST will be compulsory for visitors aged 12 and over to Brussels nursing homes, rest and care homes from Friday 15 October, Iriscare, the Brussels social protection organisation, said on Wednesday. The control of the health pass will be taken care of by the establishment.

According to Belga News Agency, in the event of non-compliance with this measure by a visitor, the centres must contact the police to report it. Institutions that do not carry out checks or allow people to enter without the CST risk a fine of up to €2,500.

From the age of 12, anyone outside the centres will have to show their Covid Safe Ticket before entering the institution. However, some exceptions are possible. These include visitors to residents at the end of their lives, external health professionals (such as a resident’s doctor), police, ambulance and firefighters who may have to intervene in the institution.

As of 15 October, the CST will also be required in order to enter bars and restaurants in Brussels.