New wave of audits to target 5,000 Airbnb properties in Brussels

The Airbnb platform. Credit: Belga

The capital's tax administration, Brussels Fiscality, is preparing to launch a large-scale campaign to audit Airbnb accommodations, targeting around 5,000 cases from 2023 to 2025, according to L’Echo on Tuesday.

The campaign, set to begin after the Christmas holidays, is expected to generate several million euros for the Brussels Capital Region.

This effort follows a previous campaign launched last summer, during which hundreds of private individuals were fined thousands of euros for non-compliance. The fines were issued based on data provided by Airbnb, following a 2022 European Court of Justice ruling.

During that initial campaign, the administration targeted properties operated in 2022, resulting in the audit of 1,800 properties, which led to the collection of €2.8 million in total.

The upcoming initiative will examine activities over the past three years, with anticipated fines of approximately €7 million. In addition, authorities aim to collect €6 million in taxes from overnight stays.

Related News