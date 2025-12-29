From fireworks to operas: Where to celebrate New Year's (Eve) in Brussels?

Credit: Canva/Belga

The end of another year is always a cause for celebration, and the Belgian capital is full of opportunities to say goodbye to 2025 the right way.

Whether you want to welcome the new year with a bang or prefer more relaxed festivities, The Brussels Times has put together a selection of events across the capital that will guarantee you start 2026 on the right foot.

Firework display at Heysel

The iconic Brussels firework display is returning to the capital once again this year.

From 9 pm on 31 December, the area in Heysel, Laeken, promises a partying atmosphere close to one of Belgium's most famous attractions, the Atomium.

The display attracts tens of thousands of people every year, not only because of the beautiful visual display but also its lively DJ sets.

Find more information here.

A night at the opera

If you are a fan of going to the opera, La Monnaie is the place to be on the last day of 2025.

In its New Year's Eve event, the opera house invites the audience to watch a "sizzling production" of Norma, one of the ten operas composed by Vincenzo Bellini, and among the most popular in the bel canto genre.

Following the curtain call, the audience will be welcomed to the Fiocco Room where they will be served champagne and small appetisers.

From 9:45 pm, a buffet will be available, offering a wide range of starters, main course meals, cheeses, and desserts, including vegetarian options.

At midnight, there will be a toast to welcome the New Year, after which guests are invited to hit the dance floor until 3 am.

Find more information here.

Special film screening

The Cinema Palace is setting up a special preview screening on New Year's Eve for those who want to start the celebrations in a cosy theatre.

The cinema is screening the comedy-drama 'Father Mother Sister Brother' ahead of its official Belgian premiere on 7 January.

The film, written and directed by American filmmaker and musician Jim Jarmusch, follows the story of estranged siblings who reunite after years of being apart and have to face unresolved tensions and strained relationships with their parents.

Among the cast are Cate Blanchett, Adam Driver, Vicky Krieps, Charlotte Rampling, and Tom Waits.

Find more information here.

A Rockin' four-course dinner

The popular Hard Rock Café at the Brussels Grand Place is organising a special dinner and a DJ set to keep spirits high throughout the countdown to midnight.

The evening at the Café will start with a four-course dinner between 7:30 pm and 11:30 pm, including vegetarian and vegan options as well as an open bar.

After dinner, from 11.30 pm, a guest DJ will take the stage and play some of the greatest global hits until 4 am. A brief interruption will be made to the set to toast the new year after the countdown.

Find more information here.

Raves & parties

It wouldn't be a proper New Year's Eve in Brussels if there weren't a wide range of raves and parties to choose from.

Among the parties are a 24-hour rave in the heart of Brussels, a night of "community love" and alternative electronic classics, a warehouse rave with three stages, and a sing-along night.

To make it easier to pick where to party your heart out on the last day of 2025, The Brussels Times also put together a list of some of the best clubbing parties on 31 December. You can find it here.

