Brussels demands more respect for emergency workers during New Year's Eve

Picture shows police and medical emergency workers at the site of a shooting incident in the Ieperlaan - Boulevard d'Ypres, Brussels, Monday 16 October 2023. Credit : Belga/Hatim kaghat

Brussels security agency safe.brussels has launched an online awareness campaign calling for greater respect for emergency services and police during the New Year holiday period.

The campaign, rolled out across social media platforms, carries a stark message: "Anyone who attacks emergency workers is attacking people who need help."

The move comes amid growing concerns over disorder on New Year's Eve in the Belgian capital, which in recent years has increasingly been marked by incidents, riots and confrontations between emergency services, police and groups of troublemakers.

Figures from safe.brussels show that during last New Year's Eve, the Brussels fire brigade carried out 122 interventions, a 49% increase compared with the previous year.

Emergency medical services recorded 298 call-outs, up 43% year-on-year, while police logged 1,758 interventions, a rise of 38% compared with 2023.

According to a survey conducted among emergency workers, three in ten firefighters say they feel particularly unsafe on New Year's Eve. Respondents cited fireworks being thrown at them and damage to emergency vehicles during call-outs.

safe.brussels said these incidents are often driven by "attention-seeking, sensational or social media-driven behaviour". While perpetrators may not intend to cause harm, the agency warned that such actions can seriously affect response times.

"When fireworks are fired at a firefighter or an emergency vehicle is damaged, the lives of citizens who need help are also put at risk," said Sophie Lavaux, Director General of safe.brussels.

The campaign will run on platforms including Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat until January 3, with authorities urging people to leave emergency workers free to do their jobs safely.

