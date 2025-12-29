Brussels mayors denounce increase in air traffic over northern Brussels

A plane taking off. Credit: Belga / James Arthur Gekiere.

The mayors of Koekelberg, Molenbeek and Schaerbeek have expressed concern about the increase in air traffic over their municipalities and support of citizen action against the intensive use of runway 07L over northern Brussels.

They also denounced the attitude of the Federal Minister for Mobility, Jean-Luc Crucke, whom they accuse of failing to engage in dialogue.

The issue made headlines recently following a petition launched by citizen groups with over 1,600 signatures. The petition calls for an end to repeated overflights above densely populated neighbourhoods, a situation that affects around 450,000 inhabitants.

This summer, the Minister for Mobility announced the use of the RNP 07 route as a temporary emergency measure due to works at Brussels Airport. However, the three mayors noted that this route was again being used in October, even though the works had been completed.

Since the start of the winter holidays, the mayors have observed a worsening of the situation.

According to the figures provided, 1,217 landings were recorded on runway 07L in December. More than 6,000 flights have already flown over the most densely populated areas of Brussels this year, making it the second-worst year in ten years.

In recent days, up to 98% of landings are said to have used this route.

"Our residents are suffering from sleepless nights; this situation has become untenable," says Koekelberg mayor Olivia P'tito (PS).

In Schaerbeek, Audrey Henry (MR) regrets the minister's "lack of response and transparency."

Meanwhile, Molenbeek's Amet Gjanaj (PS) considers the overflight "unacceptable and unsustainable."

The mayors also regret the lack of response to a letter sent to Minister Crucke in October. They are calling for an end to the intensive use of this route and are seeking the support of Brussels Environment to enforce the noise decree.

Related News