Brussels air traffic: Ombudsman calls out mayors for 'defamatory remarks'

Illustrative image of a plane. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

Federal Aviation Ombudsman Philippe Touwaide criticised several Brussels mayors over remarks about a temporary flight plan that redirects planes over the northern part of the city.

The mayors of Koekelberg, Schaerbeek, and Sint-Jans-Molenbeek have expressed their support for protests by civic groups against the overflights.

These flights are reportedly causing significant noise disturbances for residents in densely populated neighbourhoods. Together with the citizen collectives, the mayors have called on federal Mobility Minister Jean-Luc Crucke to put a stop to flights over these areas.

The ombudsman strongly rejects the mayors’ criticisms. He argues that the temporary flight plan adjustment is necessary due to adverse weather and strong winds.

Touwaide also stated that all Brussels mayors have been updated twice daily about the ongoing situation since December, including on Christmas Day and during weekends, despite no legal obligation for his office to operate 24/7.

According to the ombudsman, this temporary adjustment was made solely for safety reasons, not political motives. Aviation regulations require planes to land facing the wind whenever its speed exceeds seven knots, prioritising the safety of operations above all other considerations.

Touwaide expressed frustration at the tone of the public reaction. He said he hopes his work will be respected moving forward and criticised the mayors for spreading what he described as defamatory and insulting comments over the past week.

Related News