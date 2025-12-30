Disorder in Molenbeek after Morocco-Zambia football match

Illustration picture shows supporters watching a game between Belgium's national team the Red Devils and Morocco, in Group F of the FIFA 2022 World Cup, in Molenbeek. Credit: Hatim Kaghat/Belga

Violence broke out in Molenbeek on Monday night after Morocco’s final group match in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Morocco secured a 3-0 victory against Zambia, finishing top of their group and qualifying for the next stage of the competition. Around 200 people gathered in the Étangs Noirs neighbourhood to celebrate the win.

Initially, the atmosphere was festive, but it quickly escalated into unrest. According to Martin Baes, spokesperson for the Brussels-West police zone, objects were set on fire, and fireworks were launched.

Police intervened to restore order, with support from other Brussels police zones, including Brussels-Midi. Calm was restored shortly after midnight.

One person was administratively arrested during the unrest. Police issued reports for arson and misuse of fireworks, and ongoing investigations include the use of CCTV footage to identify those involved.

Videos shared on social media show youths firing fireworks horizontally, setting bins on fire, and climbing on vehicles.

Brussels firefighters responded to eight outdoor fire incidents across the region during the evening. No injuries were reported, said spokesperson Walter Derieuw.

Police highlighted that special security measures are implemented in connection with the Africa Cup of Nations. Risk analyses are conducted ahead of each match to adjust security strategies as needed, Baes added.

Related News